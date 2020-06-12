'I hope he stays but no one will begrudge him if that was the outcome' - Former defender fears Man City may lose star player

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott spoke to The Football Show about Belgian superstar, Kevin De Bruyne's future at the club.

When UEFA announced a two-year Champions League ban for Manchester City after the club had been found to breach FFP rules, fears began to surface about the future of some of City's big stars.

One player whose future at the club is uncertain is Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian has been arguably City's best player over the past few seasons, but if an appeal to CAS fails to get the Champions League ban overturned, will De Bruyne want to spend time away from club football's biggest competition?

Speaking to The Football Show on Sky Sports, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott fears for De Bruyne's future at the club.

'He [Kevin De Bruyne] respects Man City a lot, and I know the club wants him to stay. I hope he stays but no one will begrudge him if that was the outcome [leaving due to UCL ban].'



Kevin De Bruyne's last act in the Champions League was a match-winning penalty against Real Madrid to put City 2-1 up after the first leg of their Round of 16 clash with the Spanish giant.

