'I hope he stays but no one will begrudge him if that was the outcome' - Former defender fears Man City may lose star player

Matt Astbury

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott spoke to The Football Show about Belgian superstar, Kevin De Bruyne's future at the club.

When UEFA announced a two-year Champions League ban for Manchester City after the club had been found to breach FFP rules, fears began to surface about the future of some of City's big stars.

One player whose future at the club is uncertain is Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian has been arguably City's best player over the past few seasons, but if an appeal to CAS fails to get the Champions League ban overturned, will De Bruyne want to spend time away from club football's biggest competition?

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Football Show on Sky Sports, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott fears for De Bruyne's future at the club.

'He [Kevin De Bruyne] respects Man City a lot, and I know the club wants him to stay. I hope he stays but no one will begrudge him if that was the outcome [leaving due to UCL ban].'

Kevin De Bruyne's last act in the Champions League was a match-winning penalty against Real Madrid to put City 2-1 up after the first leg of their Round of 16 clash with the Spanish giant.

-----

Leaked: First 'real photo' of 2020/21 Man City third shirt - away shirt also revealed

The first 'real photo' of the 2020/21 Manchester City third shirt has emerged courtesy of reputable football products website, Footy Headlines.

Man City are one of four clubs 'interested' in highly-rated La Liga winger - Man United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund also mentioned

Manchester City are one of four top European clubs claimed to be interested in the highly-rated Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to Guillem Balague in conversation with SPORT.

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the return of Premier League action.

Bundesliga star has been on Man City's radar for 'over a year' - would be an 'ideal signing'

Manchester City have had Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz 'on their radar' for 'over a year', according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

by

Man City step up training with friendly at Etihad Stadium involving first-team players

Manchester City have stepped up preparations for the return of the Premier League with a friendly fixture involving first-team players at the Etihad Stadium, as revealed by groundsman Lee Jackson on Twitter.

La Liga stars entourage 'already in contact' with Man City and Man United - player wants to leave

Manchester City and Manchester United have 'already been in contact' with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, after the player has expressed a desire to leave the club.

Man City staff member's future 'closely linked' to Pep Guardiola

Details surrounding the contract agreed to by Manchester City's latest coaching recruit Juanma Lillo, have been revealed by Marca.

"If we receive offers, we will analyse them." - Lyon official discusses future of reported Man City target

Olympique Lyonnais sporting director, Juninho has opened up on the future of reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar, as relayed by Get French Football News on Thursday morning.

Man City take action after 'senior players raised concerns' about coaching staff

The appointment of Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant followed 'concerns' from the players about the need for a new voice on the coaching staff, allege 90min.

Man City 'enquire' about Real Madrid star - Chelsea, Tottenham, PSG & Juventus also interested

90min claim that Manchester City are among a host of European sides targeting Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is presently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

