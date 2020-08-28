SI.com
"I hope Messi joins them." - Former Man City star discusses the Lionel Messi saga

Jack Walker

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has voiced his opinion on his ex-club's historical pursuit of the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Goal, the new full-time RSC Anderlecht boss admitted that: "It'd be incredible for the club to have a player like him [Messi] - he could help them take the next step by winning the Champions League. I know Guardiola's way of thinking, so I can well imagine the two of them will still have a rapport..."

This comes after Lionel Messi shockingly informed Barcelona of his desire to leave the club, after a staggering twenty years of service.

Not long after, reports began to flood in, suggesting that Messi has his heart set on a move to Manchester City, to team up with his ex-boss, with many claiming that it was the Argentine who first picked up the phone to call Guardiola regarding a potential move.

However - knowing the Manchester City manager well - Vincent Kompany seemed less surprised than most by this:

"I can imagine Pep and Messi still have one another's phone numbers, so they can give one another a call. If Messi has decided to leave Barcelona then I can only respect his decision... But let's be clear - as a Man City fan, I hope Messi joins them."

