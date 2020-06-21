'I hope to...stay for longer' - Man City given boost as key player commits to the club's future

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has reaffirmed his loyalty to the club and expressed his readiness to 'stay for longer' than his current five-year deal, report ESPNBrasil as relayed via Sport Witness.

The Brazil international signed for City in June 2017 from Benfica, and quickly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe as he seamlessly adapted to Pep Guardiola's demanding and unorthodox style.

This is reflected in Ederson's personal happiness with his time at City so far. When asked about his future, Ederson replied: 'I intend to [stay] - it's a league I am passionate about, with many emotions. For me who used to follow and now live it - it's surreal.'

Additionally, the 'keeper also asserted that he would be open to extending his stay beyond his present five-year deal. 'I have a five-year contract. I hope to fulfil it and if possible stay for longer', Ederson said.

The comments will come as a boost to City fans, especially as the loyalty of some players could be thrown into doubt with the prospect of a two-year ban from UEFA's Champions League competition clouding the club's future.

