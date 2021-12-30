"I Insulted Him By All Names!" - Former Man City Star Reveals 'Disrespect' of Ex-Manager Roberto Mancini at Etihad Stadium

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has revealed how he ‘insulted’ ex-manager Roberto Mancini during his time at the club, as part of an eye-opening interview this week.

In September 2021, Samir Nasri made the headlines after announcing his retirement from football, after a glittering career that featured an incredibly successful period within the English game.

A two-time Premier League winner and scorer of crucial goals, from his stunner in the 2014 League Cup final to his opener against AS Roma in the Champions League, the Frenchman had a career worth writing home about.

Samir Nasri has become a topic of conversation once again, speaking to French television channel Canal+, as relayed by DH Net and translated by Sport Witness, the former midfielder recalled an away trip to face Wolves where his relationship broke down with former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

Samir Nasri revealed, “In the first half, he (Roberto Mancini) kept talking to me. I told him to stop. If you’re not happy, you take me out. I get ready to go out at half-time."

"In the dressing room, I take off my shoes and tell Yaya Toure, who is sitting next to me that if he keeps talking badly to me, I’ll throw my cleats at him because the coach used to disrespect and speak badly to the players," Nasri revealed.

The former French international went on to open up about the shocking revelations, saying, “I insulted him (Roberto Mancini) by all names. Even his children who sometimes came to play in the reserves or who trained with us.”

Delving deeper into his story about the aftermath of the clash against Wolves, he claimed, “I left for Paris the next day. Two days later, I was on the bench against Manchester United. The president came from Abu Dhabi to see us and told Mancini that if I was fit, we would win.”

Samir Nasri concluded the story by touching on how the pair patched up, saying, “I returned to the team and we made up in a private plane that he paid for with me because I had to return to Paris.”

