"I Just Love Watching Football" - Jack Grealish Lifts Lid on Pre-Match Rituals and Watching His Own Clips

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish discussed how he used clips of himself and other players as inspiration to hype himself up before games in a recent interview.

Since making a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City in the summer, Jack Grealish has received plenty of stick for his underwhelming debut campaign from fans and pundits alike.

However, the England star has chosen to block the noise, recently discussing how he is embracing the pressure that comes with the trials and tribulations of the business end of the season - which is the ultimate sign of a top player.

Grealish x Jesus vs Arsenal Home

Speaking prior to his side's 4-1 win against Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday afternoon, the 26-year-old revealed his pre-match routine that tends to amp his spirits up before games.

Grealish x Pep Cover Soton Away

I always watch football before a game, music might get some people hyped up, but me, I just love watching football - whether it’s clips of myself, or clips of other players in attacking positions, it could be anyone," the Manchester City star said in an interview with BBC Sport's Football Focus last week.

Grealish vs Palace Away

This is not the first instance wherein Grealish has admitted taking inspiration from fellow professionals by soaking in their highlights, citing Kevin De Bruyne and Philippe Coutinho as two players whose clips he used to watch during his time at Aston Villa.

The England international also revealed recently how he came across a compilation video of Lionel Messi’s passing on Twitter, which he ended up watching with Phil Foden on the coach en route to City’s recent 2-0 win against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Despite operating at the highest level, Jack Grealish is still very much a football fan, as his regime before matches is refreshingly unorthdox in comparison to his fellow peers.

