"I Just Love Watching Football" - Jack Grealish Lifts Lid on Pre-Match Rituals and Watching His Own Clips

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish discussed how he used clips of himself and other players as inspiration to hype himself up before games in a recent interview.

Since making a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City in the summer, Jack Grealish has received plenty of stick for his underwhelming debut campaign from fans and pundits alike.

However, the England star has chosen to block the noise, recently discussing how he is embracing the pressure that comes with the trials and tribulations of the business end of the season - which is the ultimate sign of a top player.

The England international also revealed recently how he came across a compilation video of Lionel Messi’s passing on Twitter, which he ended up watching with Phil Foden on the coach en route to City’s recent 2-0 win against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Despite operating at the highest level, Jack Grealish is still very much a football fan, as his regime before matches is refreshingly unorthdox in comparison to his fellow peers.

