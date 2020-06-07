City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"I knew I would meet Pep - the most important factor in my choice." - Man City star discusses working under Pep Guardiola

Nathan Allen

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has spoken out about his experience working under Pep Guardiola in a recent interview. 

Cancelo has struggled for regular minutes this season, with Kyle Walker keeping the right-back slot nailed firmly down for much of the campaign.

His stop-start season has prompted a plentitude of rumours linking the Portuguese defender with a move away, but he certainly had some good things to say about his new manager.

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league

"In accepting the challenge at City, I knew I would meet Pep - the most important factor in my choice. I was very curious to work with him

It wouldn't be fair to say I learned more from him in a week than from other coaches in a season, but yes, he is really an exceptional coach. Since working with him I have learned a lot and it has helped me a lot in my adaptation to English football."

Cancelo has made eight league starts this season but will be hoping for more action once the Premier League resumes on June 17th.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"It's going to be a very special day for me" - Mikel Arteta on his return to Man City as Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to SunSport about returning to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City as the manager of Arsenal.

harryasiddall

“Racism isn’t a problem that only started in recent days." - Man City star opens up on recent events

Gabriel Jesus has opened up in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror about the horrifying events of the last couple of weeks.

harryasiddall

'Training here is just murder' - Man City defender speaks about life at the club, 'Genius' Pep Guardiola & the return of the Champions League

Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken about the 'murder' of training at City and hailed Pep as a 'genius', report Sport Witness.

markgough96

by

steffo bamford

Juanma Lillo: Who is the potential Man City assistant coach Pep Guardiola hailed as ‘my maestro’?

Jack Heale takes a look at the new Manchester City assistant manager, and his special relationship with the champions' Catalan coach Pep Guardiola.

Jack Heale

Man City looking to replace current star with Premier League full-back

Manchester City could be looking to replace Benjamin Mendy with Ben Chilwell this summer, according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City join PSG and Chelsea in the race for €30 million left-back - Pep Guardiola is 'interested' and wants to fight

Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to an exclusive report from Le10Sport.

Freddie Pye

Man City trailing potential new recruits - working on a 'significant number of deals'

Manchester City are said to be on a global search, with the club looking to bring in several new players for their “emerging talent pool”.

Harry Winters

'Everything points' towards Man City star remaining at the club this summer

'Everything points' towards Manchester City star Joao Cancelo staying at the club this summer, despite earlier reports saying City are in a 'tremendous mess' regarding the players situation.

harryasiddall

Man City will NOT sign 'transferable' La Liga duo - despite 'reliable news' that they're interested

Manchester City will NOT sign Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto, despite them being made 'transferable'.

harryasiddall

CFG 'pressing ahead' with plans to expand clubs within Europe

Manchester City’s ownership group known as the City Football Group are said to be actively planning to expand their European portfolio.

Harry Winters