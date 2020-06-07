"I knew I would meet Pep - the most important factor in my choice." - Man City star discusses working under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has spoken out about his experience working under Pep Guardiola in a recent interview.

Cancelo has struggled for regular minutes this season, with Kyle Walker keeping the right-back slot nailed firmly down for much of the campaign.

His stop-start season has prompted a plentitude of rumours linking the Portuguese defender with a move away, but he certainly had some good things to say about his new manager.

"In accepting the challenge at City, I knew I would meet Pep - the most important factor in my choice. I was very curious to work with him

It wouldn't be fair to say I learned more from him in a week than from other coaches in a season, but yes, he is really an exceptional coach. Since working with him I have learned a lot and it has helped me a lot in my adaptation to English football."

Cancelo has made eight league starts this season but will be hoping for more action once the Premier League resumes on June 17th.

