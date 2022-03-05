"I Know How Important is a Derby For Our Fans" - Pep Guardiola Previews Mammoth Premier League Clash With Manchester United

Pep Guardiola has admitted he knows the significance this weekend's Manchester derby has with the fans, as he previews facing Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United side on Sunday.

Manchester City currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, however, the Blues' nearest challengers, Liverpool have one game in hand and can cut the gap to three with victory against West Ham United on Saturday evening.

That means Sunday's Manchester derby may hold more significance than ever. And speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola has admitted he understands what it will mean to the fans.

"I know how important is a derby for our fans, at the end, we don't play to win the derbies. We play to win the Premier League. Nothing changes," the Catalan began.

"We know how good our opponent is. You have to win nearly all of your games. It's not for the pleasure to win. We win this game, in previous seasons we lost against United at home and won the Premier League.

IMAGO / Colorsport Ralf Rangnick at full-time IMAGO / Alterphotos Ralf Rangnick and Jesse Lingard

"I'd sign right now to lose Sunday and win the Premier League. It's not the Carabao Cup and knockout or FA Cup. It's a game, try to do it.

"We fight with energy on the pitch. I can see the table from United, 19 points behind us. I see they are so good, that's it."

Moving on to discuss the opposition, Guardiola - as he normally does - took a deep dive into explaining the Red Devils' set-up and how that has changed since the appointment of Rangnick.

"I think Ole last season make an incredible campaign, but we were exceptional. United upfront and in the middle, experience with Pogba and Matic, incredible energy with Fred, speed on the sides.

Guardiola continued, "Central defenders; Varane, Maguire, Lindelof all of them are experienced. I see this, I don't see 19 points behind. I don't care, we can win or lose. Today we work on the way we have to play, win the situations in every moment.

"They are more aggressive upfront, the moments they are intense, they drop and the boys at the side are deep runners."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra