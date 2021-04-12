"I know I can get numbers, and I know I can win football matches!" - Man City star fights back and shows determination during closing stages of season

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling claims that it was off the field tweaks that lead to him becoming one of the Premier League's leading goal-scorers over recent years.

The Englishman has scored 15 or more goals in three of his last four season in the Premier League, and according to Sterling, off field adjustments lead to his surge in goal scoring form.

"I'd say the thing I've developed really well massively is my personal life. I think, like with anything, if you're not 100% in something, you don't get the results. I feel like that was a big stepping stone for me, is getting that right", said Raheem Sterling in speaking to Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport.

He continued, "Being a complete pro at home, eating, recovery. Game after game you're just thinking of games, looking at goal-scorers, looking at whose leading - just being obsessed with football. That's been a massive bonus for me."

The Manchester City winger was quick to point out that the pressures of playing senior team football made him lock in his efforts to becoming a top class goal-scorer.

"I was never obsessed with scoring goals when I was younger. I was always obsessed with doing a nice step-over and sending him this way... skills! Can I do a nice meg? Having something nice to talk about with your friends or what not. It was when I went into Liverpool's first team and things started to get real."

"When I got in the first-team, fans on the outside were getting on to me, "Oh he can't do this, he can't do that!' I had to buckle up. I know I can do, I might not be the best goalscorer in the world, but I know I can get numbers, and I know I can win football matches."

Raheem Sterling's scoring figures have dropped this season, however his tally of nine goals and seven assists in the Premier League can only be considered a drop off when compared to the 26-year-old's recent high standards.

