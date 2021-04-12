NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"I know I can get numbers, and I know I can win football matches!" - Man City star fights back and shows determination during closing stages of season

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling claims that it was off the field tweaks that lead to him becoming one of the Premier League's leading goal-scorers over recent years.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling claims that it was off the field tweaks that lead to him becoming one of the Premier League's leading goal-scorers over recent years.  

The Englishman has scored 15 or more goals in three of his last four season in the Premier League, and according to Sterling, off field adjustments lead to his surge in goal scoring form.

"I'd say the thing I've developed really well massively is my personal life. I think, like with anything, if you're not 100% in something, you don't get the results. I feel like that was a big stepping stone for me, is getting that right", said Raheem Sterling in speaking to Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport. 

He continued, "Being a complete pro at home, eating, recovery. Game after game you're just thinking of games, looking at goal-scorers, looking at whose leading - just being obsessed with football. That's been a massive bonus for me."

The Manchester City winger was quick to point out that the pressures of playing senior team football made him lock in his efforts to becoming a top class goal-scorer.

"I was never obsessed with scoring goals when I was younger. I was always obsessed with doing a nice step-over and sending him this way... skills! Can I do a nice meg? Having something nice to talk about with your friends or what not. It was when I went into Liverpool's first team and things started to get real." 

"When I got in the first-team, fans on the outside were getting on to me, "Oh he can't do this, he can't do that!' I had to buckle up. I know I can do, I might not be the best goalscorer in the world, but I know I can get numbers, and I know I can win football matches." 

Raheem Sterling's scoring figures have dropped this season, however his tally of nine goals and seven assists in the Premier League can only be considered a drop off when compared to the 26-year-old's recent high standards. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32843301
News

Man City handed major injury boost ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

sipa_32843322
News

"I know I can get numbers, and I know I can win football matches!" - Man City star fights back and shows determination during closing stages of season

1002033799
News

"He told me last week, he asked me to keep it a secret!" - Raheem Sterling talks the Champions League, handling pressure and Kevin De Bruyne

1001422760
News

"This season for me personally has been a very weird one." - Man City star opens up on his form this season

sipa_32875752
News

Man City suffer double setback in pursuit of Sergio Aguero replacement this summer

sipa_32843254
News

Riyad Mahrez reveals which team he would like to see Man City face in Champions League semi-final

sipa_32875775
News

“We did not control it!" - Pep Guardiola identifies Man City's key issues after Premier League defeat

sipa_32583262
News

"He's going to be different class..." - West Ham star heaps praise on three Man City forwards for their abilities