"I Know What It Means" - Man City Star Makes Encouraging Man United Admission Ahead of Derby Tie

Phil Foden has previewed Manchester City's weekend Premier League showdown against local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, stating that his side are ready to face their neighbors in what has all the makings of a thrilling contest.

The 21-year-old continued his impressive start to the season on Wednesday night following his return from a foot injury sustained at the European Championships in the summer.

Foden scored the opening goal as City overcame an embattled performance from Club Brugge to seal a convincing 4-1 win over the Belgian side that took them top of their group with two games left before the knockout stages.

The goal took Foden's tally to five goals and four assists across all competitions for City this season - a very impressive return given the midfielder has played only 12 times since his return from injury in September.

With a trip to Old Trafford looming for the Premier League champions, Foden discussed the significance of the match and United's form as City seek their first league win at the home of their neighbors in three seasons.

Foden said, as quoted by Rob Dawson of ESPN: "They (United) have got two good results recently (against Tottenham and Atalanta), so they'll be full of confidence. It's going to be a really challenging game, and I'm looking forward to it.

"Growing up, being a (City) fan, I know what it means (to play against United), so it is going to be special to play in the derby."

City's victory against Brugge was a needed antidote to the surprise defeats at the hands of West Ham and Crystal Palace last week, according to the England international.

Foden added: "We needed to bounce back from previous defeats, so it is going to give us confidence going into the derby. We're ready to play (United) whenever. We know how hard it is at their stadium, with their fans, but we're feeling confident."

The City star will be expecting to keep his place in the lineup on Saturday after scoring in midweek, and Guardiola may continue to operate Foden in the false-nine role where he has thrived so far this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra