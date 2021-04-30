"I know you're curious..." - Pep Guardiola refuses to compare previous title-winning squads and current Man City group

Pep Guardiola was hesitant to compare his previous Premier League title wins, with Manchester City now within just six points from securing their third league title in four seasons.

It is possible that the Blues could be crowned Champions this weekend.

A win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon coupled with Liverpool beating Manchester United at Old Trafford would confirm Manchester City as the Premier League winners.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola maintained the fact that he was firmly focused on the job at hand and not the other results around the league.

"Let me try to win at Crystal Palace. Don't ask me what I will feel when I still haven't experienced it because it didn't happen. I know you're curious to anticipate it but we saw yesterday another example of the contender we are up against."

The Catalan coach maintained his side are preparing the best they can in order to beat Roy Hodgson's men, who have caused Manchester City plenty of problems in previous seasons - most notably their dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in the 2018/2019 campaign.

"Manchester United is an extraordinary team and we need five points to be Premier League Champions," Pep Guardiola began, "Tomorrow we have an incredible opportunity to make this step. Once we win this game, we will think about what will happen and then you can ask me whatever about my feelings."

"All I can do is recover as well as possible from the game in Paris. It's our sixth game in a row away. A lot of travel and we are tired in many aspects and that's why we travel there, we play tomorrow at 12:30 we have no extra time to recover."

