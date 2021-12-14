Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "I Liked It A Lot" - Man City Star Bernardo Silva Makes Admission on Pep Guardiola Relationship

    Bernardo Silva has given a peak through the curtain into how he settled to life at Manchester City, the demands of manager Pep Guardiola, and the relentless drive to win titles at the Etihad Stadium in a new interview.
    Author:

    The Portugal international joined the Premier League champions in a £43 million move from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 - arriving as one of the brightest emerging midfielders across Europe.

    Silva, who won the Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with his former side, has proved to be one of Pep Guardiola's best signings at the Etihad Stadium despite a slow start to life at the club.

    Although he was reportedly keen on moving to Spain in the summer, the 27-year-old has moved on by producing match-winning displays game after game for his side since the start of the campaign.

    Having netted seven times in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, Silva has once again become indispensable to Manchester City's midfield despite the £100 million capture of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer.

    Read More

    "It took me some time to adjust to my new team-mates, a new style of playing, a new city, a new league," said Silva in a new interview with The Daily Mail this week.

    Silva's versatility and ability to operate as a false nine have made him irreplaceable for Guardiola, who has often stuck the Lisbon-born star down the middle since August.

    ‘The playmaker added: "Pep's (Guardiola) demands, when I arrived (in 2017), were something I really liked a lot.

    "It’s something I identify with — to be playing for a team where everybody fights every year to win titles and is never satisfied. I like to work with those demands every day."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Pep and Bernardo
    News

    "I Liked It A Lot" - Man City Star Bernardo Silva Makes Admission on Pep Guardiola Relationship

    1 minute ago
    imago1006258420h
    News

    "One Day He Will Get Some Luck!" - Pep Guardiola Stands By Man City Star Amidst Criticism

    1 hour ago
    imago1008602860h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Raves About 23-Year Old MLS Striker in New Interview - Claims He is 'Ready' For European Football

    3 hours ago
    imago1008513238h
    Match Coverage

    Pep Guardiola and City on the Verge of Making History- Man City vs Leeds United Stat Preview (Premier League)

    3 hours ago
    imago0039151968h
    News

    UEFA Confirm Dates For Man City's Champions League Last-16 Clash With Sporting Lisbon

    3 hours ago
    imago0046710289h
    News

    Man City Official Offers Rallying Call Ahead of Champions League Knock-Out Stages

    3 hours ago
    imago1003269420h
    News

    "He'd Go At the Defenders and Kill Them!" - Man City Star Opens Up on Experience of Training With PSG's Kylian Mbappe

    4 hours ago
    Cancelo vs PSG Home
    Match Coverage

    The Latest On Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and the Complete Team News and Injury News Ahead of Man City vs Leeds (Premier League)

    5 hours ago