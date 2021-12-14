"I Liked It A Lot" - Man City Star Bernardo Silva Makes Admission on Pep Guardiola Relationship

Bernardo Silva has given a peak through the curtain into how he settled to life at Manchester City, the demands of manager Pep Guardiola, and the relentless drive to win titles at the Etihad Stadium in a new interview.

The Portugal international joined the Premier League champions in a £43 million move from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 - arriving as one of the brightest emerging midfielders across Europe.

Silva, who won the Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with his former side, has proved to be one of Pep Guardiola's best signings at the Etihad Stadium despite a slow start to life at the club.

Although he was reportedly keen on moving to Spain in the summer, the 27-year-old has moved on by producing match-winning displays game after game for his side since the start of the campaign.

Having netted seven times in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, Silva has once again become indispensable to Manchester City's midfield despite the £100 million capture of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer.

"It took me some time to adjust to my new team-mates, a new style of playing, a new city, a new league," said Silva in a new interview with The Daily Mail this week.

Silva's versatility and ability to operate as a false nine have made him irreplaceable for Guardiola, who has often stuck the Lisbon-born star down the middle since August.

‘The playmaker added: "Pep's (Guardiola) demands, when I arrived (in 2017), were something I really liked a lot.

"It’s something I identify with — to be playing for a team where everybody fights every year to win titles and is never satisfied. I like to work with those demands every day."

