'I Love It' - Man City Star Ruben Dias Explains Admiration for City Centre Life

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has outlined why he prefers to live in the city centre after a strong start to the new season.

The Portugal international has gone from strength to strength since making the switch from Benfica to Manchester amid a global pandemic last year.

After a relentless run of the games over the course of the previous campaign, the 24-year-old's displays have made him one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Etihad Stadium.

Aside from his performances on the pitch, his desire to improve on a regular basis, the focus on his preparation and the way the central defender carries himself has caught a few eyes since his arrival to the club.

In a recent interview for City's October edition of their monthly magazine, Dias said: “I live in the city centre. It is the place to work and the place to play football. I love it.

“I am not getting fast experience, because when I came (in 2020), it was almost like the same as being in Portugal, because I was just closed at home (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“Now (with restrictions having been eased somewhat), I am watching a little bit more life (in the Manchester city centre).”

The decision to live in the city centre highlights what separates Dias, the ultimate professional, from the large majority of footballers in a manner, with the Premier League Player of the Year opting to get a feel of city life despite having the means to live elsewhere in Manchester.

Dias was recently handed a massive pay-rise by the club after agreeing a contract extension, which will keep him in the east side of Manchester till at least 2027.

The UEFA Defender of the Year recently provided an insight into how he has become a top professional after a fast start to his second season at the Etihad Stadium.

