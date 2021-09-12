'I Love the Club' - Bernardo Silva Sends Message to Man City Fans After Leicester Win

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was in great spirits following his side's 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Portuguese scored the winner for his side in their narrow win against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, as City made it three wins on the spin in the Premier League after starting the season with two successive defeats.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer, the 27-year-old has made a fine start to the new campaign with eye-catching displays against Arsenal and Norwich City prior to the international break.

After an hour of trying to slice open the Leicester defence, Silva found the back of the net to clinch a crucial win against the FA Cup winners, who had a strike from Jamie Vardy ruled out for offside just after the interval.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the win, the midfielder assured City fans that he will give everything for the club he signed for from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

Silva said: "I love the club, I love my teammates, I love football here. I’m enjoying it and I’m always going to give my best."

The Portuguese has been in great form since the start of the season, and City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the midfielder after the win over the east Midlands outfit.

Speaking after the win, the Catalan boss said: “Absolutely. Bernardo (Silva) played really well the last two games (against Arsenal and Leicester)," as quoted by City's official website.

"I am pretty sure that he (Silva) can have a big season. He has an incredible work ethic and quality. We are happy he is here and we’ll see what happens. Again today, the connection with Jack (Grealish) and Joao (Cancelo) was brilliant."

It had emerged ahead of the European Championships that Bernardo wanted to take up a new challenge after spending more than three season in the east side of Manchester, with the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all being linked with a swoop for the midfielder.

