"I Love This Lad", "Has to Mean Pep Guardiola is Extending!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to James McAtee's Contract Extension

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to James McAtee's contract extension, as announced by the club today.

The Salford-born midfielder has signed a fresh four-year deal with Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2026.

His emergence from the City Football Academy has excited fans and pundits alike - with various people dubbing him 'the Salford Silva' for his on-the-ball likeness to the Spaniard.

McAtee made his Manchester City debut in September 2021, coming off the bench in the club's Carabao Cup third-round clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Since then, the 19-year-old has also made his Premier League debut - also coming on as a late substitute in a 3-0 win against Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

With his contract previously expiring in the summer of 2023, this three-year extension shows the immense faith Manchester City have in McAtee to compete with an already star-studded squad.

This also ends months of transfer speculation, largely during the January transfer window, when it was believed that both Manchester City and the player may lean towards a six-month loan deal.

However, as reported last week, the stance has shifted, with McAtee staying amongst the first-team seen as the perfect route for his development - similar to the path Phil Foden took.

Upon the announcement of McAtee's extension, plenty of Manchester City supporters have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to react to the news.

As expected, everyone is really excited to see what the youngster can produce in the next couple of years.

Here are a few of our favourites:

