"I Love to Hear the Fans Singing My Name!" - Man City Defender Admits to Being 'Very Lucky' As Etihad Fans Dedicate Chants

Aymeric Laporte has admitted his gratitude towards Manchester City fans, who have dedicated chants to the Spain international in appreciation, speaking during a recent interview with the official club website.

In the view of many Manchester City supporters, Aymeric Laporte has been one of the standout defenders in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign so far.

After sitting below England's John Stones in the Manchester City defensive pecking order last season, the Spanish international has usurped his teammate as Ruben Dias’ go-to partner at the back.

The 27-year old’s impressive performances are certainly not going under the radar amongst the Manchester City faithful too, who have dedicated chants in appreciation of the former Athletic Bilbao man.

Speaking during a new interview for the March edition of the official club magazine, Aymeric Laporte has revealed how he felt about the Manchester City fans’ songs dedicated to him.

“Yeah, I love to hear the fans singing my name- I have two of them so I’m very lucky! I hope that we can win something big for them this season so we can celebrate and sing that song together”, he expressed.

Aymeric Laporte has always been a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium since his arrival in 2018, largely due to his emergence as the side’s mainstay in defence and his rise as one of the best players in his position in Europe.

The former Bilbao defender's expansive passing range and elegant style of play made him the perfect fit within Pep Guardiola's system, as he became extremely integral to how Manchester City function on the pitch.

Add to that his ability to score crucial goals, such as his equaliser against Brighton on the final day of the 2018/19 Premier League season, as well as his trademark celebration and it's no surprise why Aymeric Laporte's name is sung in the stands.

