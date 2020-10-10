'I mentioned [him] talking to the teammates' - Kevin de Bruyne admits Man City squad held talks about Premier League midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he holds fellow Premier League midfielder Jack Grealish in high regard - and the Belgian has even discussed the English international's qualities with the City squad, as per comments relayed by BirminghamLive.

Grealish, who is widely regarded as Aston Villa's best player and one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, recently shone in his side's 7-2 demolition of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

He also earned his first assist in an England shirt against Denmark during the international break, and Grealish's performances have not gone unnoticed in Manchester.

'I rate him very highly. He’s somebody I mentioned, talking to the teammates at Manchester City, in a random conversation. In England, they talked about creative problems in midfield, but he brings that. He deserves a shot', de Bruyne said.

The words will be welcomed by Jack Grealish, who has made no secret of his own adulation of Kevin de Bruyne's abilities in the past in a number of interviews.

The admiration is mutual, it appears, and with Manchester City credited with an interest in Grealish recently, it may help lure the Aston Villa star to the club, should the interest develop into something concrete.

