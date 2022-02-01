Skip to main content

"I Met Some Great Friends" - Joao Cancelo Offers Manchester City Dressing Room Insight

Joao Cancelo has offered an insight into his close-knit relationships with various first-team stars at Manchester City, in a fascinating look within the Etihad dressing room.

Joao Cancelo’s decision to commit his future to Manchester City until 2027 has been welcomed by the large majority of the Etihad Stadium faithful, following the Portugal international's extraordinary displays so far this season.

Despite a slow debut season at Manchester City, following a high-profile switch from Italian giants Juventus in 2019, the 27-year old has gone on to become instrumental behind the Premier League champions’ recognisable style of play.

With City regarded by many to be one of the most well-run clubs in Europe, the Portuguese full-back looks set to be one of the main figures behind the club’s plans to dominate for years to come.

Speaking to ManCity.com after signing a two-year contract extension on Tuesday morning, Joao Cancelo spoke in glowing terms about Manchester City and the tight-knit relationships that have played a key part in the club’s roaring success.

It’s a club I like to be in. The staff that works here is amazing, it’s a real family”, he opened.

It made complete sense for me to extend my contract here, also for my family as well. I feel great in this club and my teammates help me to improve every day", Cancelo continued.

On the current crop of players and his rapport with the group, the Portuguese international revealed, “It’s an amazing group. I think we all have a great relationship with each other and I met some great friends in the team that I didn’t know before."

I have a great relationship with Riyad Mahrez, I also have a great relationship obviously with Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias. With Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho too”, he said.

Touching on the melting pot of cultures that makes the relationships between the players so special, Joao Cancelo stated, “All the English players are fantastic guys, very extrovert and they like the banter! I think despite having so many nationalities in the squad, we are a very strong group.”

He concluded, “That is very good to achieve because we all want the same things, which is winning trophies. We succeed as individuals, but we need to first succeed as a team.”

Joao Cancelo’s revelations about the unity within the Manchester City camp provide an insight into how the players and staff have joined forces to make the club as successful as possible.

