"I miss him a lot. A special person." - Pep Guardiola reflects on Man City's past legends

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on both David Silva and Vincent Kompany as he was asked by the club's official website to name his 'Puma Athlete XI'.

With David Silva bringing to an end 10 years of incredible service last summer, it's only Sergio Agüero that's left of the original side which captured City's first Premier League title in 44 years.

On Silva, Guardiola said; "An incredible legend at Manchester City. He's a genius. What surprised me most when I met him was the incredible competitor and physically strong player that he is. It was incredible these years together - a part of our success."

(Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Going back a year further, club captain Vincent Kompany left to join Belgian side RSC Anderlecht. His impact on Manchester City is obvious, but Guardiola mentions how the defender helped him personally settle in.

"When you arrive as a manager, if you have important players to help support you, you have nothing to do. In the bad moments, always he was there, and in the good moments too. I miss him a lot. A special person..."

