"I Never Miss A Football Game" - Serie A Forward Reveals Love For Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has opened up on his his admiration for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, while speaking during a new interview.

Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, Manchester City have been hailed for their gorgeous ‘juego de posición’ style of football that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Ripping up records left, right and centre while winning 10 trophies in his five full seasons at the club, the Sky Blues have become the ultimate powerhouse under Pep Guardiola in English football.

As per a new report by Calcio Mercato, translated and relayed by Football Italia, Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne is also a massive fan of the Catalan boss.

Lorenzo Insigne has recently explained, “I never miss a football game on TV. If I had to spend money on a ticket, it would be a Champions League final. I enjoy watching Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City - the perfect final would be against Liverpool.”

The Italian international has been one of Europe’s finest forwards for almost a decade and for him to heap praise on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is indicative of how much respect this current crop demands.

It’s performances like Manchester City’s recent thumping 7-0 win against Leeds United that makes this side unique - they don't just win, they entertain beyond belief.

Pep Guardiola always guarantees an expansive brand of football that is so tactically flexible that the Spaniard always pushes the boundaries wherever he takes charge.

It is testament to his impact that a major club like Arsenal banked on Mikel Arteta to take the reins of their club, largely due to his experience of working alongside Pep Guardiola as an assistant coach at the Etihad Stadium.

