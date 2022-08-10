I Never Thought I'd See Anything Like 'Man City' - Former Premier League Manager Neil Warnock

Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock talks about his experience coming up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Since arriving at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has been universally praised for instilling one of the most attractive and efficient brands of football in the current area.

After devolving 'Tiki-Tika' at Barcelona over a decade ago, to taking that to Bayern, Guardiola has now developed a style of football unlike anyone else, whilst having some fantastic players to partake in it.

It's not just pundits and football supporters who feel like this, former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has recently revealed how captivated he was by Manchester City's quality during their Premier League Clash in the 2018/19 campaign.

On 'BBC Radio 5's, Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast', Warnock recalled his inner thoughts during the fixture "When I look at Man City play, bloody hell. I never thought I'd see anything like Man City in my time.

You know I stood on the bench at Cardiff and thirty minutes gone, 0-0. And where playing ever so well and I'm thinking, Bloody hell are we doing well here or what? And we go in at half-time 3-0 down. And the third goal, I'm the manager of the opposition and under my breath I'm saying 'What a fantastic goal that is!'

Warnock continued "Wow, Bernardo Silva or whoever he where, but David Silva, that's the one player. Out of all the last 10 years I would of had David Silva. I absolutely loved him. I loved how they tried to kick him, they tried to do that, he never gave the ball away."

IMAGO / Focus Images

City recently started their 2022/23 Premier League in convincing fashion, as an Erling Haaland brace helped the Sky Blues to a 2-0 win away from home.

Manchester City next play this Saturday, when they face newly promoted side Bournemouth at the Etihad.

