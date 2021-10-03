October 3, 2021
"I Personally Like Guardiola More" - Man City Defender Joao Cancelo Snubs Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead of Premier League Clash

Manchester City star Joao Cancelo compared Pep Guardiola with Jurgen Klopp ahead of his side's Premier League showdown against Liverpool on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Sky Blues will be hoping to return to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat against PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in fine goalscoring form, Liverpool will prove to be a tough opposition for City, who will be aiming to make it two in two against the Merseyside outfit on their own patch.

The Reds have made an impressive start to the season, with four wins and two draws in their opening six league outings. 

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

"I personally like Pep Guardiola more (than Jurgen Klopp). Not only because he is my coach, but for the football his teams play," said Cancelo ahead of this weekend's clash, as quoted by City's official website.

“It really depends on how you perceive football. They (Guardiola and Klopp) are both great managers, two of the best managers in the world. 

“I think wherever we go, our team (City) always shows personality. We have a very defined style of play, and Liverpool as well. I think they have a different style of play, and they are a very strong team."

Cancelo will prove to be a key player for his side against Liverpool, with the 27-year-old likely to face off against Mohamed Salah, who will be Klopp's main attacking threat in the tie.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

The Portugal international added: "Since I have been watching football, the best team I ever saw playing was Pep’s Barcelona. Since then, I have always wanted to be coached by him and I managed to make my dream come true.

“Last year, we (City) won at Anfield, like we previously did in other big venues such as Santiago Bernabeu (against Real Madrid) or Stamford Bridge (against Chelsea). I think we are a team with a very defined style of play, with a lot of personality. We go to every stadium to win because we know our value.

“That is the best way to be close to win every single game. It’s not because it’s Anfield or Stamford Bridge - we go to every ground with the aim to win. We know the level of our players, we know the level of our team, we know we have the level to face them and try to win every one of those games.

“Two very strong teams (City and Liverpool) facing each other, probably the best two teams in England in recent years. We go to every ground with the goal of winning.”

