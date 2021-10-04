October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

"I Pray We Continue..." - Pep Guardiola Evaluates Man City's Games With Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side have played extremely well in such a tough run of fixtures this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City completed a tough week of fixtures with a well contested 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Blues started the run with an emphatic victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Gabriel Jesus' lone goal was the difference in an all-around near-perfect performance against a title rival.

The Premier League clashes were broke up by a clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. Lionel Messi was the difference on the night, but there were plenty of positives from City's performance. 

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

Ending the week with the aforementioned draw against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Pep Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports about his side's performance and how they've coped in a mental week.

"What a game!" the Catalan began.

"That is the reason in the last year Manchester City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately, we couldn't win - but we didn't lose."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

"That's why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was great, really great."

"It is what it is. The result is the result and we cannot change it. I know how difficult it is against these players and this manager. Every time it is an incredible challenge for us."

After such a hectic schedule, Guardiola believes his players have proven they're a 'great team.'

"The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows we are a great team. When we lose the way we play in Paris and draw today it is good. I pray we continue and players come back from their national teams safe."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35396841
News

"I Pray We Continue..." - Pep Guardiola Evaluates Man City's Games With Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

just now
Liv 5TL cover
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

8 hours ago
Liv 5TL cover
News

"He is a Fantastic Player" - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Man City Star for Specific Praise After 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

11 hours ago
Phil Robbo
News

Phil Foden Delivers Honest Assessment of Man City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool at Anfield

11 hours ago
sipa_35396827
News

"The City Player Would Have Been Sent Off" - Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Claim on Liverpool Red Card Shout in Man City Draw

11 hours ago
Phil vs Liv
News

Phil Foden Demands Decision from Referee Over James Milner Penalty Claim During Man City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

12 hours ago
sipa_35396842
News

Man City Launch Official Complaint Following Incident With Liverpool Supporter At Anfield

12 hours ago
PR
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

12 hours ago