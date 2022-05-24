"I Ran Down the Tunnel Because I Was Just Crying!" - Jack Grealish Recalls Emotional Man City Winning Goal Moment

Jack Grealish has revealed he had to go back down the tunnel to hide his emotions from the TV cameras after Ilkay Gundogan's title-winning goal.

After nine months of twists and turns, Manchester City essentially won the Premier League title in five crazy minutes.

Matty Cash and former Liverpool man, Philippe Coutinho stunned the Etihad Stadium to put Aston Villa 2-0 up with 15 minutes to play, but the Blues pulled off the unlikeliest of comebacks.

Ilkay Gundogan's brace on either side of Rodri's right-footed strike cued delirious scenes inside the Etihad Stadium, where they had just witnessed an occasion akin to Sergio Agüero's famous title-winning goal in 2012.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking after the game, Jack Grealish has recalled his memory of the winning goal and the scenes in the immediate aftermath. IMAGO / Sportimage “He (Guardiola) was calm [at half-time]," the 26-year-old said.

IMAGO / Xinhua "After the third goal, I just ran on the pitch and then I just ran down the tunnel because I was just crying and I thought I can’t have the cameras see me crying if we concede a goal again!



"Pep, you will have to ask him, but I reckon that will be his best one. It went down to the wire, we were getting beat 2-0. I think it is just crazy and it shows what a good squad we have.”

Assessing his first season at City as a whole, Grealish feels there is still a lot to come for him, but maintained his delight at contributing to his childhood dream.

“I have still got a lot to prove, I know I have. That will come next season," the England international continued.

"I feel like I have been better towards the end of this season and I contributed even in the last game against West Ham which was quite important now. Honestly, I cannot put it into words. I am so happy.”

The £100 million man has shown a lot of promise towards the back-end of the campaign and will be raring to go and prove himself amongst a star-studded squad next season.

