'I really miss being close to my teammates' - Joao Cancelo opens up during lockdown

In a recent interview, full-back Joao Cancelo has reflected on his time during lockdown, his relationship with Bernardo Silva, and a positive message for Manchester City fans.

During a recent 'Ask Me Anything' interview on Manchester City's official website, Cancelo spoke about a number of different topics including who he is missing the most from the squad.

'Yes, I really miss being close to my teammates, we usually spend most of our time together. It's like a second family. Of course, I miss them.

The person I miss the most...I don't want to point only to one, but maybe Eric... Bernardo as well... Gabriel... the ones that I spend most of my time with.'

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

While Cancelo may not be able to physically interact with his teammates, he has been able to keep in touch with his fellow countryman, Bernardo Silva; who he revealed both are hoping to be in the best condition for when football eventually returns.

'Yes, during this period I have been in touch with Bernardo. We have been talking about many things. And, of course, about this situation, that is very critical, not only in England but in the whole world.

Of course, Bernardo is a friend from my time in Benfica and we kept in touch. He's fine and, like me, is preparing the best he can to be ready for when football returns.'

The Portuguese international also had a strong and positive message for Manchester City fans, urging them to keep safe and spend time with their families.

'The message I have for City fans is for them to keep safe. Not only you but your families as well. When everything is better, we'll return to the Etihad to give much joy to the club.'

-----

