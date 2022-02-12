"I Remember Him Showing Me Pictures With Movements" - Rodri Recalls Being 'Very Happy' With Early Pep Guardiola Discussion Following Manchester City Move

Rodri has revealed that he was made to feel 'important' to the Manchester City squad following his first encounter with Pep Guardiola after signing for the club in 2019.

Despite having endured a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium, Rodri has been one of the most improved players in the east side of Manchester during the past 18 months.

The Spain international, who joined Manchester City for a reported fee of £62 million from Atletico Madrid two-and-a-half-years ago, has been a mainstay for the Sky Blues in the middle of the park since the start of the campaign.

After having played the role of understudy to midfield veteran Fernandinho in his first two seasons in Manchester, the 25-year-old has taken his game to a seemingly different level following a series of consistent, commanding displays in the number six position for the Premier League champions.

In a new interview this week, Rodri has provided a peak through the certain into his early discussions with Pep Guardiola after completing a high-profile switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2019.

“It (his first encounter with Guardiola) was all about football because it is our life," the Madrid-born star said, as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News.

“The moment I signed here (at Manchester City), I remember him (Guardiola) showing me pictures with movements. I thought it was my first day here and he was already showing me ways to move on the pitch.

“That makes you feel important, that makes you feel part of a big project, it makes you feel like you are at home. I was very happy in my first encounter with Pep (Guardiola).”

After helping his side keep the door shut against Brentford in mid-week, Rodri is expected to keep his place in central midfield when Manchester City face Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra