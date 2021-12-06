Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    "I Remember What Being New Feels Like...” - Raheem Sterling Opens Up on How He's Helping Man City's Youth Stars

    Raheem Sterling has been speaking to the Times on a variety of subjects; including how he is helping Manchester City's youth stars.
    The development and progression of Phil Foden into the Manchester City first-team signalled the beginning of a new era for the club's academy.

    After the takeover in 2008, the £200 million state-of-the-art training facility was built to allow youngsters to develop and become well-established members of the first-team.

    However, so far, only Foden - dubbed the 'Stockport Iniesta' - has managed that feat.

    There have been much more encouraging signs this season, with a host of academy talents making their professional debut in a 6-1 Carabao Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

    Cole Palmer and James McAtee are also well-integrated members of the squad, with the former starting his first Premier League game in a 3-0 win over Everton just last month.

    It may be tough for these players to fit into such a star-studded squad. 

    Star winger Raheem Sterling has been speaking to the Times this week on that very topic - something he experienced when he made the move from Queens Park Rangers to Liverpool.

    “I just love being around the Manchester City youth coming into the first team, just seeing if they’re OK and fitting in," Sterling said. 

    "I’ve got a lot of experience to share and I remember what being new feels like.” 

    Becoming close with 27-year-old has helped the aforementioned Cole Palmer. After scoring his first Champions League goal against Club Brugge, the youngster singled out Sterling for praise. 

    "I Remember What Being New Feels Like..." - Raheem Sterling Opens Up on How He's Helping Man City's Youth Stars

