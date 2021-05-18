"I Respect You Opinion But Why Is This A Top Side?" - What Pep Guardiola Has Said To BT Sport Ahead of Brighton vs Man City

Pep Guardiola has spoken to BT Sport ahead of tonight's Premier League clash between Brighton and Manchester City at the Amex Stadium, crediting Sheikh Mansour for his gesture to supporters and questioning comments about his team selection.

The Manchester City manager has opted for a significantly strong starting XI to the side that began proceedings at St James' Park last week - although that squad did defeat Newcastle 4-3 in a thrilling 90 minutes.

Ahead of the game against Brighton on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola has questioned why comments are being made about his team selection being a 'top side', claiming that every team he selects is a top eleven.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game, as transcribed by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola explained, "I respect your opinion but why is this a top side? Every one is a top side."

"We won the Premier League with everybody involved. We rotated the team six or seven every time in the last few months, everyone has been playing a lot. I understand there have been good performances from Riyad, Phil, many players but today I decided on this team. I don't know what is going to happen with Everton or the [Champions League] final - I'm still not sure."

Pep Guardiola went on to discuss Sheikh Mansour's special gesture to Manchester City supporters, which was confirmed and announced by the club in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The Manchester City owner will pay for all supporters travel and transfer costs to the Champions League final in Porto when heading to Portugal via official club packages.

Pep Guardiola commented on the initiative by thanking Mansour, and labelling it as an 'incredible gesture'.

"What a gesture. He did it. Thank you so much, it is an incredible gesture, it means a lot to all of us. We are not fortunate enough to see him so much but I'm pretty sure our fans and myself appreciate this top gesture for our fans in this moment of time for a pandemic when everyone is suffering. Doing this means a lot."

