“I Said Sorry - We're Brothers" - Gabriel Jesus Provides Fascinating Insight Into Conversation With PSG Star

Gabriel Jesus has revealed what he told his Brazilian teammate and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar after Manchester City beat the Ligue 1 giants in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Jesus seems to love games against the fiercest of opposition.

On Wednesday night, the Brazilian international added the star-studded squad of Paris Saint-Germain to his ever-growing list of big game scalps, scoring a late winner for Pep Guardiola's side.

Replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko early in the second half, Gabriel Jesus was deployed as a striker alongside Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez on either flank - an unusual spot for the young forward this season.

The 24-year-old has predominantly played on the right-wing for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the opening months of the ongoing campaign and has found plenty of joy in that area.

Perhaps most notably, Gabriel Jesus scored a crucial winner at Stamford Bridge in late September - a goal that condemned Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea to their only defeat of the season so far.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Gabriel Jesus was asked for the details of his post-match discussion with international teammate and Paris Saint-Germain icon Neymar.

“I said sorry - we're brothers," the forward began.

"I never go to injure anyone. I tried to stop the game, I know his quality. He can score any time. I stopped him, but after said sorry - I had to. He said he'd do the same.”

The incident Gabriel Jesus was referencing to came five minutes before the end of the match, when PSG had a breakaway involving Neymar - who was looking to threaten the Manchester City backline in search of an equaliser.

Perhaps some would say in typical fashion under Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus stopped the attack at it's source by committing what is becoming commonly known as a 'tactical foul'.

Neymar was understandably unhappy but, as Gabriel Jesus explains, the Brazilian superstar understood after the game why his Manchester City compatriot had to commit the foul.

