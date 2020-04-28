City Xtra
"I saw him and said 'I'm coming for you this year'" - Man City opens up on a pending record break

Alex Farrell

Speaking to The Athletic, Kevin De Bruyne has stated his desire to break Thierry Henry’s Premier League record for assists in a single season.

The former Arsenal star registered an incredible 20 assists during the 2002/03 season, but De Bruyne firmly believes he can surpass that number and take the crown, stating:

"I always joked with [Thierry] Henry in the national team, even at Vincent Kompany's testimonial this year. I saw him and said 'I'm coming for you this year'..."

The Belgian is well on track to do so with 16 assists in 26 games so far this campaign, but may see his attempt curtailed should the league fail to restart following its postponement.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

However, he has insisted that despite his pride at being one of England’s top creative players, failing to break the PL record would not set him back:

"To have 16 assists is really nice and speaks really well for a creative player. But if it doesn't happen we go on. When you get something [a record] it fills you with pride - I had it in Germany and it's nice to see you broke records."

Manchester City’s star midfielder reached 18 assists in the 2016/17 Premier League season, falling just two short of Thierry Henry’s tally. With discussions about restarting the season still ongoing, it remains to be seen whether he can achieve the five more needed to surpass the current record.

