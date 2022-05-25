Skip to main content

"I Say, Bye-Bye, Hug, and Leave" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Why He Would Leave Manchester City in the Future

Pep Guardiola was asked why he has stayed for Manchester City for a longer period of time than any other club in his career, and in what circumstances would he bid farewell to the Sky Blues.

One of the biggest mysteries around Pep Guardiola’s managerial career so far has been why he has stayed the longest at Manchester City as opposed to at his previous clubs.

The Catalan manager has built what is widely considered the greatest team of all time at Barcelona, winning 13 trophies in four seasons at a side in which he was not just an ex-player, but came through the ranks of La Masia as a youngster.

And at Bayern Munich, Guardiola won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons in charge, and despite coming to close lifting the elusive Champions League title to tick every box in Germany, he decided to depart the club in 2016.

imago1012212432h

Before City retained their Premier League title in dramatic fashion by beating Aston Villa 3-2 from a two-goal deficit, the 51-year-old revealed why he has stayed at City for over six years.

imago1012201707h

I feel loved in the club, with the team, with the staff. I feel comfortable. I don’t ask for anything else than what I have. Anything. 

imago1012193437h

"So, I have everything I dreamed to be a manager in one place, I have everything here. That’s why I think, ‘why should I change when I still have the energy?’” he explained in an interview with Sky Sports Football.

The Catalan boss was also quizzed about how the Sky Blues players do not seem burnt out by his presence, despite working with the decorated coach for six seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The moment I would see that I lose the team and they are tired or a little bit (exhausted after) many years together and we won many Premier League's. 

"Or maybe not, nothing changes a lot in that terms, we’ll change that day and the day after and the week after, in a positive and negative way. But in perspective general, we will not change much."

The manager concluded, "At the moment, on the day after (the players are tired of his presence), I say, bye-bye, hug, and leave. So, still, I have the chairmen, the people, happy working together and this is the reason why. No more than that.”

It's safe to say that Guardiola and City are a match made in heaven from every perspective, which has made the longstanding association between both parties such a successful one.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Fernandinho vs AVL away
News

"They Will Always Be In My Heart" - Fernandinho Looks Back on Dramatic Premier League Finale

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011743041h
Transfer Rumours

Chelsea Could Make Sensational Swoop For Manchester City Legend Ahead of Next Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1012227920h
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Identified as Dream Coach for European Giants Following Manchester City Spell

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1011956038h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Have Held Amicable Talks With Raheem Sterling Over New Contract

By Srinivas Sadhanand16 hours ago
FTiJOF7WIAAxfm1
News

Erling Haaland PICTURED in Manchester Ahead of £51 Million Transfer - Plans For Announcement Revealed

By Harry Siddall19 hours ago
imago1012192723h
News

Pep Guardiola Explains Thinking Behind Key Ilkay Gundogan Substitution in Man City Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Manchester City and Greater Manchester Police Issue Statements After Reported Assault in Premier League Finale

By Harry Winters20 hours ago
imago1012228275h
News

Pep Guardiola Believes His Manchester City Players are 'Legends' After Premier League Title Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago