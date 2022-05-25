"I Say, Bye-Bye, Hug, and Leave" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Why He Would Leave Manchester City in the Future

Pep Guardiola was asked why he has stayed for Manchester City for a longer period of time than any other club in his career, and in what circumstances would he bid farewell to the Sky Blues.

One of the biggest mysteries around Pep Guardiola’s managerial career so far has been why he has stayed the longest at Manchester City as opposed to at his previous clubs.

The Catalan manager has built what is widely considered the greatest team of all time at Barcelona, winning 13 trophies in four seasons at a side in which he was not just an ex-player, but came through the ranks of La Masia as a youngster.

And at Bayern Munich, Guardiola won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons in charge, and despite coming to close lifting the elusive Champions League title to tick every box in Germany, he decided to depart the club in 2016.

IMAGO / Xinhua Before City retained their Premier League title in dramatic fashion by beating Aston Villa 3-2 from a two-goal deficit, the 51-year-old revealed why he has stayed at City for over six years. IMAGO / PA Images “I feel loved in the club, with the team, with the staff. I feel comfortable. I don’t ask for anything else than what I have. Anything.

IMAGO / Sportimage "So, I have everything I dreamed to be a manager in one place, I have everything here. That’s why I think, ‘why should I change when I still have the energy?’” he explained in an interview with Sky Sports Football.



The Catalan boss was also quizzed about how the Sky Blues players do not seem burnt out by his presence, despite working with the decorated coach for six seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

“The moment I would see that I lose the team and they are tired or a little bit (exhausted after) many years together and we won many Premier League's.

"Or maybe not, nothing changes a lot in that terms, we’ll change that day and the day after and the week after, in a positive and negative way. But in perspective general, we will not change much."

The manager concluded, "At the moment, on the day after (the players are tired of his presence), I say, bye-bye, hug, and leave. So, still, I have the chairmen, the people, happy working together and this is the reason why. No more than that.”

It's safe to say that Guardiola and City are a match made in heaven from every perspective, which has made the longstanding association between both parties such a successful one.

