“I See My Future at This Club” - Manchester City Star Sends Out Stark Message Amidst Contract Talks

Manchester City's Rodrigo has sent a positive message amidst rumours of contract talks, admitting he only sees his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Amongst some brilliant individual performances, it is hard to argue Rodri has not been one of the most consistent.

Taking over the defensive midfield role from Fernandinho, the Spaniard has proved himself to be an able replacement - becoming one of the finest holding players in Europe.

At the moment, Rodri's deal expires in 2024 and the Manchester City hierarchy will be looking to tie one of their prized assets down for the long term. So they will certainly be happy to hear the 25-year-old wants to go nowhere.

Speaking to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Rodri said, “I see my future at this club."

He continued, “Since I arrived, I have always been so happy here. I feel very involved in the club and in the Premier League. It has been fantastic the way it has all gone and I'm so happy for it.

“I'm very pleased about the success we have had so far, but I want more. This team needs to have a high demand because we have everything, we have the quality, the ambition, and the structure to do it. They are going to demand us to do it.

“We know winning all the time is difficult, but we show our hunger season after season. This is the character that has been built at Manchester City.”

Now one of Pep Guardiola's first names on the teamsheet, Rodri will look to continue his excellent form when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

