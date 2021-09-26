September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

"I Should’ve Caught It!" - Kyle Walker Recalls Hilarious Anecdote On His Man City Goalkeeper Appearance

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker recalled his cameo in goal for his side against Atalanta in the Champions League two years ago.
Author:
and
Publish date:

The right-back stepped in goal for the Sky Blues after Ederson's injury and Claudio Bravo's rash challenge on Josip Ilicic that earned him a red card.

With Ederson hooked after the break, Walker took responsibility by going in goal for City, who were drawing 1-1 with the Italian outfit.

Ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at the weekend, the England international remembered the occasion, as City drew on their way to the knock-out stages of the competition.

READ MORE: Pep and Man City receive triple fitness boost ahead of crunch games

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Speaking exclusively to BT Sport, Walker was reminiscing on that special moment.

"I’m always giving the goalkeepers stick out there, telling them to catch it when they parry it," the right-back said.

"So it was a toss up between me and John [Stones] on the bench, who was going to come on?"

"Who’s the dumbest out of John and Kyle, alright we’re going to pick Kyle today. I think I just got the nod. Luckily enough I did okay, I wasn’t happy with my save, I should’ve caught it." 

READ MORE: Man City keeping 'close checks' on La Liga and Spain forward

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling offered to Barcelona in sensational player swap deal

Maybe the most Typical City moment ever, but it's certainly one Manchester City fans will not forget. And neither will Kyle Walker, whose 100% clean sheet record is still in tact.

"But listen, I kept the ball out of the net and I’ve been in teams where players have fumbled them into the back of the net. I’m more sympathetic to the keepers now, it’s a lonely place back there!," Walker concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

0_Walker
News

"I Should’ve Caught It!" - Kyle Walker Recalls Hilarious Anecdote On His Man City Goalkeeper Appearance

37 seconds ago
sipa_35075792
News

Phil Foden Set To Earn '£100,000 Increase' On Wages In Fresh Contract Talks

1 hour ago
tf704441
News

"I'm So Proud, We Have Done It!" - Pep Guardiola Glows at Significant Milestone Reached Through Chelsea Victory

22 hours ago
sipa_35236209
News

"It's Not About The Message" - Gabriel Jesus Explains Significance of Man City's Win Over Chelsea

22 hours ago
sipa_35236208
News

Pep Guardiola Describes Man City As 'Outstanding' in Victory Over 'Kings of the Champions League' Chelsea

22 hours ago
sipa_35236224
News

"He Always Gives Everything" - Pep Guardiola Full of Praise For Man City Forward After Chelsea Victory

22 hours ago
sipa_35236224
News

Gabriel Jesus Makes Bold Claim of Chelsea Following Stamford Bridge Victory

23 hours ago
sipa_35237098
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

23 hours ago