"I spent five months with City" - Current manager opens up on his experience with the City Football Group

Matt Astbury

During an interview with Sky Sports, former Netherlands captain Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke about how studying Pep Guardiola's manager methods for five months has had an effect on his own coaching philosophy.

"Last year I spent five months with the City group and a lot of time in Manchester with Pep," Van Bronckhorst began

"He was very open. He talked about the training sessions and I could watch and see everything and talk with his staff."

chn-fbl-guangzhou (2)
(Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Van Bronckhorst also praised how accessible Guardiola was during his training sessions:

"Those are moments you see him really in action. He's a very special coach. Those months with him I could see a lot of things I didn't see before and it helped to develop me as a coach. Pep is influencing a lot of young coaches."

The Dutchman has already faced Guardiola as a manager when his Feyenoord team faced Manchester City during the group stage of the Champions League in 2017. 

City came out 4-0 winners in Holland with the clash at the Etihad Stadium a closer affair - with Pep Guardiola's side scraping a 1-0 win.

