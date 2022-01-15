"I Still Want More" - Pep Guardiola Delivers Honest Verdict on Man City Star After Chelsea Display

Pep Guardiola has hailed the performance of Kevin De Bruyne following Manchester City's 1-0 win against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City moved 13 points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon, as the Blues extended their incredible winning run in the Premier League to 12 consecutive matches.

After a tense opening 45 minutes, Manchester City vastly improved in the second-half, with a host of chances being created by Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish.

In the 70th minute, Kevin De Bruyne would break the deadlock with an exquisite solo goal, as the Belgian shrugged off N'golo Kante and wonderfully whipped the ball into the far corner.

De Bruyne's match-winning strike - his fifth goal scored for the Blues against his former club - lead to huge amounts of praise from manager Pep Guardiola in his post-match comments.

Hailing the performance of the Belgian to BT Sport, Guardiola said, "We spoke and since we were together, from day one, all we've won and what we've done, we've done it together.

"I want to push him to do more, a world-class player. Humility and humble to do everything for the team. Not easy to find that."

The Catalan went on to say, "Player of the Year for this country. He won three Premier League's and lots of prizes, but I still want more, I know he can do it.

"Today, the action he's done a long time I haven't seen it. He has everything. He missed a bit of confidence this season and struggled.

"He knows what he can do, he's incredibly beloved from all of us. A lot of prizes and he can behave, he's completely different. His mum and dad can be so proud."

