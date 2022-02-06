"I Suffered A Lot" - Pep Guardiola Praises Fulham's Display Despite Manchester City Defeat in FA Cup Fourth-Round

Pep Guardiola has highlighted that Manchester City's quality made the difference in their 4-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup fourth-round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders welcomed the Championship table-toppers to the east side of Manchester, with Marco Silva's side looking for their first victory against the Sky Blues since 2009.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Riyad Mahrez helped secure a quick-fire comeback for the Blues against Fulham on Saturday, after Fabio Carvalho gave the visitors a surprise lead in the fourth minute.

Ilkay Gundogan quickly cancelled out Carvalho's opening goal before John Stones gave City a 2-1 lead after a superb header at the front post from a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

In the second-half, Riyad Mahrez bagged two for himself on his return to the lineup, with the Algerian scoring from the penalty spot after Jack Grealish was fouled in the box, and then from close range after another pin-point ball from Kevin De Bruyne.

After his side's win on Saturday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke about his admiration for Fulham and Marco Silva, who gave the Premier League leaders a run for their money despite suffering elimination from the FA Cup at the hands of the Premier League champions.

"I suffered a lot. Do you believe me? We played against a fantastic team (Fulham). I enjoy a lot watching them; when they have the ball, they know exactly what they have to do," said Guardiola, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

"It is not a surprise they (Fulham) are top of the Championship, it is because they are a top side. (Marco) Silva is doing an incredible job and if they keep the group together and fight for the same target to be in the Premier League next season, they will do it."

The Catalan boss went on to suggest that his side's edge in quality over the course of 90 minutes made the difference in the FA Cup fourth-round tie, as Fulham made a fast start to proceedings by taking an early lead.

Guardiola added: "We won against an incredibly tough team (Fulham), the quality of our players made the difference, especially in the second-half, when we were much better.

"We adjusted our position in pressing after the first-half. I made a mistake, it wasn't good. They (Fulham) are a fantastic team."

