"I swear he's a City fan", "He's showing he wants it to happen" - Plenty of Man City fans are saying the same thing about one Instagram post

Manchester City fans on social media are all saying the same thing, after their attention was drawn to a recent Instagram upload from reported club transfer target and current Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with some outlets even going as far as suggesting that he was Manchester City's number one target - ahead of a new striker.

The latest claim, from Football Insider, was that the 25 year-old had told friends and people close to him that he was 'excited' by the possibility of making a move to Manchester City, and working under Pep Guardiola.

The Villa captain certainly doesn't hide his admiration for Kevin de Bruyne, whom he openly admits to idolising, or other past and present Manchester City players either - with his latest upload to his Instagram story being proof of that.

Manchester City fans on social media have jumped to their conclusions about the story upload, with many suggesting that this is proof that a deal to take Grealish from Birmingham to Manchester is all but complete.

Okay, maybe we're getting a little ahead of ourselves, but you get the idea as to what the general consensus is right now...

Here are just a few examples of what Manchester City fans are saying in response!

Despite strong indications of an interest in Jack Grealish being valid, it does appear as though the main focus of Manchester City remains on a new striker to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero this summer.

Reports on Thursday indicated that the main target for the club will be Tottenham's Harry Kane, as opposed to Erling Haaland - despite the Norwegian forward being heavily linked with a move to Manchester over the past few months.

