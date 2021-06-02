Sports Illustrated home
"I Take Full Responsibility..." - Man City Chairman Answers Questions on European Super League

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has apologised to the Blues supporters for the club’s role in the European Super League.
No football fan will forget the events of the 48 hours when six of the Premier League clubs attempted to breakaway away from the UEFA Champions League to form their own, closed off league.

In speaking in his highly anticipated annual season review interview, Al Mubarak was honest with the City supporters about the club’s role in the breakaway league - taking full responsibility for the decision.

"I want to start with apologising to the fans,” Al Mubarak said, “I owe it. It was a mistake. In hindsight, the decision should have been from the beginning: a decision not to participate in this league. I absolutely regret it. The benefit of hindsight is easy right now..."

He continued; "I regret it. You can see it: our reluctance. It was very difficult. It was not an easy decision to say ‘yes, no’ and ‘we're in’ or ‘we're out.’ I think you can see in terms of the timing of when we actually did commit..."

It is well documented that the club were always hesitant throughout the 48 hours. In the end, Manchester City were the first of the English clubs to draw up the paperwork to remove themselves from the league. Al Mubarak claims that the club executives realised right away that they had made a mistake.

"It tells you a lot in terms of how challenging a decision it was and how much we struggled with that decision. But you can also see that once we recognise there was a mistake, that's it. We needed to go out immediately," he continued.

“I'm not going to sit here and defend the reason why we did it. What I will do is: I will own it. I took a decision ultimately on this and I take full responsibility, and it was a mistake.”

