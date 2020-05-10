City Xtra
"I think he is one of the best in the world!” - Former Inter defender heaps praise on Man City star

Nathan Allen

Inter Milan hero Iván Córdoba has sung the praises of Manchester City’s John Stones in a recent interview with The Mail. 

Stones has struggled for a consistent spell of games in the City side this season, but he still has the respect of plenty of players and ex-pros across the world for his risk-taking, direct style. 

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Córdoba said "In England I really like John Stones of Pep Guardiola's Man City - a very strong defender. He is a complete defender in everything he does. I think he is one of the best in the world!”.

Córdoba, who made over 400 appearances in Italy, spoke in detail about City's English defender. Stones joined the Citizens in Pep Guardiola's first summer at the Etihad, and impressed in his first Premier League game for the club against Sunderland. 

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

This proved to be the kick-off point for several impressive displays in a sky blue shirt, but Stones has also attracted criticism for some less-than-consistent patches of form. However, Córdoba is far from the first respected footballer to speak out in praise of Stones.

In 2016, Barcelona star Gerard Piqué also publicly affirmed his respect for the centre-back, and manager Pep Guardiola famously stated that Stones had "more balls" than anyone else in one press conference in 2017.

Stones has made 129 appearances for Manchester City, across just under four seasons, scoring five goals. 

