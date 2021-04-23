"I think he's got about four on the go!" - Phil Foden's mum and girlfriend reveal Man City star's hobby away from the pitch

Phil Foden's girlfriend and mother have both opened up on the Manchester City forward's surprise obsession and hobby away from the football pitch, during an eye-opening article from the Telegraph into the personal life of the rising 20 year-old.

Phil Foden's girlfriend and mother have both opened up on the Manchester City forward's surprise obsession and hobby away from the football pitch, during an eye-opening article from the Telegraph into the personal life of the rising 20 year-old.

All eyes have been on the City Football Academy graduate this season as while his game time has dramatically increased from last season under Pep Guardiola, so have his involvements in front of goal.

Foden has scored vital match-winning goals against the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in Premier League victories away from home, as well as at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, and most recently in the home and away legs of the Champions League quarter-final clash against Borussia Dortmund.

But while he may be writing all the headlines with his performances on the pitch, it may come as a refreshing change for fans to get to know Foden and his life away from the TV cameras, as the Telegraph gained an understanding of one of the City stars' favourite hobbies.

Speaking to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Phil Foden's girlfriend and mother have revealed that the Stockport-born forward is addicted to collecting Panini football stickers as well as Match Attax cards.

"He’s obsessed with these stickers at the moment,” says his girlfriend Becca Cooke.

“We’d been to the zoo this week and I popped into Morrison’s on the way home and had to ring him because I saw they had a big box of stickers there. We’ll be driving along and he’s like, ‘Stop, they sell stickers there. Go on Bec, can you nip into that shop and get me every pack they’ve got. I don’t want them to know it’s me’.”

Foden's mother Claire continued by telling the Telegraph about the time when she was in touch with her son while he was away on international duty with England.

“Me and his dad FaceTimed him when he was away with England last month and he’s sat there in his room doing his sticker books."

"I think he’s got about four on the go. Panini, Match Attax. It’s hysterical. It’s a good thing, don’t get me wrong, but that’s how obsessed he is about football.”

As well as his love for collecting football cards and stickers, many Manchester City fans will be familiar with Foden's love for fishing.

The England international makes his passion for the sport very clear on his Instagram, often showcasing his more notable and memorable catches to his 1.6 million followers.

With Manchester City now entering the crucial business end of the season, Pep Guardiola will be hoping that the youngster has his full attention on the field, with the Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup all still up for grabs.