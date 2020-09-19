SI.com
"I think in one month or two months he will be ready.” - Pep Guardiola gives star strikers prognosis

Adam Booker

As Manchester City’s first Premier League match is this weekend, concerns over star striker Sergio Aguero’s availability have re-surfaced after he picked up a knee injury in July. Pep Guardiola had this to say on his return to fitness:

"He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition. Sergio was out for a long time and he is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick so I think in one month or two months he will be ready.”

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Stuart Brennan of MEN reports that City have decided not to search for another striker this summer. They are likely to seek a replacement next year, after prioritizing two new centre backs and a winger this summer. 

Two of those three have come in, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres. The City hierarchy will focus on bringing in a top class centre-half in the wake of a poor defensive season. On the flip side, City were top scores in the league last season.

However, contradictory reports from Jose Alvarez say Agüero is set to rejoin the squad 'soon' and that the 'sensations' he feels in his recovery are 'very good'.

