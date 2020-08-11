City Xtra
"I think it came down to who wanted it most" -  Raheem Sterling reflects on stunning Real Madrid victory

Jack Walker

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has spoken to the media ahead of the clubs trip to Lisbon, reflecting upon last week's sensational Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Manchester City that night, thanks in large to the persistence of striker Gabriel Jesus, who's tireless pressing intensity saw him pick the pockets of World Cup winner Raphael Varane, laying on a tap in for his teammate. Sterling spoke of how Jesus perfectly embodied City's tactical approach, expressing that:

"Against Real, it was important to run our socks off - and he [Gabriel Jesus] is always at the top of the list for that. He works for the team and always contributes. He was involved in both goals and I'm really pleased for him...

We got a great result against a great team [Real Madrid]. The most important thing for from the boys was running our socks off. That was one of the main reasons we got that result. I think it came down to who wanted it most - who ran the most..."

Pep Guardiola will be looking to his star men again this week, as his side takes on Lyon in the quarter-finals. However, should City produce anything like the levels they showed against Madrid, along with some more goals from Jesus and Sterling, City should comfortably book their place in the Semi-Finals of Europe's premier competition.

Kalidou Koulibaly 'heading towards exit door' - Manchester City have 'shown greatest interest'

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly 'heading towards the exit' door, according to the latest claims from Italy - with an unsurprising name showing the greatest interest in the Senegalese international.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielders Lazio move to be postponed - deal to be made official after conclusion of the UCL

According to CorSport, the announcement of the 'concluded' deal of David Silva to Lazio may be postponed until after the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League.

Jack Walker

Man City and Valencia in 'advanced negotiations' for centre-back - player has other 'very important' offers

Valencia and Manchester City are in 'advanced negotiations' over a transfer for Nicolas Otamendi, who is pleased by the thought of returning to his former club.

Jack Walker

Man City set for record-high €118 million payout if they win the Champions League

Manchester City could be set for a record-high payout if they win the UEFA Champions League this season,.

Nathan Allen

Man City midfielder's arrival at Serie A giants 'a matter of hours' from completion

David Silva's arrival at Lazio is 'now a matter of hours' from completion. The agreement was 'practically reached', and the signing of the contract 'should take place tomorrow'.

Jack Walker

Man City in 'advanced negotiations' for centre-back sale - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #15

As another day of Manchester City transfer news goes by, the stories haven't slowed down. We got updates on the centre-half version of musical chairs, as well as David Silva’s eventual departure.

Adam Booker

Sporting Lisbon consider Man City defender deal 'assured' - player to sign a two-year loan with option to buy

Sporting Lisbon consider the deal for Man City right-back Pedro Porro 'assured', with the player set to spend the next two years at the club. The deal also includes an €8.5M purchase clause at the end of it.

Jack Walker

Man City and Man United to battle it out over star defender

According to ESPN and Corriere dello Sport writer, Gabriele Marcotti, Manchester United could still come in for Man City's number one target Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jack Walker

The latest from Italy: Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City

Monday brings about several varying reports on the situation surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly and the heavily publicised interest from Manchester City - however, very little has moved on, and a gap in valuations between the parties involved remain.

Freddie Pye

How will Man City alter their transfer plans with contract rebel nearing exit door?

After the news from a recent Pep Guardiola press conference that Eric Garcia will not be renewing his current Manchester City contract, a move back to former club Barcelona is now imminent, but only if Barcelona meet City's €23M valuation of the player.

Jack Walker