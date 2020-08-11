Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has spoken to the media ahead of the clubs trip to Lisbon, reflecting upon last week's sensational Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Manchester City that night, thanks in large to the persistence of striker Gabriel Jesus, who's tireless pressing intensity saw him pick the pockets of World Cup winner Raphael Varane, laying on a tap in for his teammate. Sterling spoke of how Jesus perfectly embodied City's tactical approach, expressing that:

"Against Real, it was important to run our socks off - and he [Gabriel Jesus] is always at the top of the list for that. He works for the team and always contributes. He was involved in both goals and I'm really pleased for him...

We got a great result against a great team [Real Madrid]. The most important thing for from the boys was running our socks off. That was one of the main reasons we got that result. I think it came down to who wanted it most - who ran the most..."

Pep Guardiola will be looking to his star men again this week, as his side takes on Lyon in the quarter-finals. However, should City produce anything like the levels they showed against Madrid, along with some more goals from Jesus and Sterling, City should comfortably book their place in the Semi-Finals of Europe's premier competition.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra