"I Think It Sounds Good. I'm Happy With It" - Jack Grealish Makes Honest Admission On £100M Man City Transfer Fee

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has delivered his verdict on being the first British player to have completed a £100 million transfer, in a new interview with ITV this week.

The 25-year-old completed a desired switch from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium in early August, after enjoying a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Dean Smith's side.

The Premier League champions secured the signing of the England international as they looked to compete on all fronts again this season, and potentially going one step further in the Champions League after suffering a narrow defeat against Chelsea in May.

Grealish has featured in all of City's games since his arrival to the east side of Manchester, coming off the bench in his side's 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield and making the starting XI in league clashes against Tottenham, Norwich City and Arsenal.

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

After being called up by his country for the Three Lions' World Cup qualifiers, Grealish has provided his thoughts on being the first British player in history to have completed a transfer for a sum worth £100 million.

“I think it sounds good. I’m happy with it, I like it. It’s something to be proud of really isn’t it. For City to have spent that sort of money (£100 million) on me shows how highly they value me," said the Birmingham-born star, in a new interview with ITV Sport this week.

Grealish has registered a goal and an assist in his first four outings across all competitions for the Manchester side, and he is looking to push his limits by justifying his price-tag in the years to come.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

On being quizzed over whether he believed that any side would meet the release clause worth £100 million in his contract at Villa Park, Grealish told ITV, “Maybe, yes. That’s why we had it put in.

"I knew if I played the way I can and I have a club that knows they can work with me over the next few years and build me to something that is one of the best in the Premier League, then they’d pay that - and I think anyway what City thought.”

Grealish has made an eye-catching start to life at City, and under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola and the richness of attacking talent surrounding him, he could take his game to the next level at the Etihad Stadium in the coming years.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra