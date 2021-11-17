"I Think It Would Be Valid to Pick Them Both." - Gabriel Jesus Delivers His Verdict on Who is Man City's Fastest Player

Gabriel Jesus has delivered his verdict on who the fastest player is in the Manchester City squad.

It's a debate that almost every Manchester City fan has been embroiled in over the last few years: who's the fastest player at the club?

Since the departure of German star Leroy Sané in 2020, the discussion has almost always boiled down to two speedy stars: winger Raheem Sterling and full-back Kyle Walker.

The two England staples are both known for their blistering pace, but with the club unlikely to risk injury by getting the pair to race, the question of who is ultimately faster has been confined to the realms of the hypothetical so far.

Now in-form Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has weighed in on the debate, but his answer might not offer the clarity that some City fans were craving.

"This is hard," he told the club's official YouTube channel, "For me, Kyle is faster, but Sterling is very fast too. I think it would be valid to pick them both. Both for me. They are both very fast."

Jesus' verdict came while he was filming an episode of the club's series Ultimate Footballer, in which players take the best attributes of their Manchester City teammates to create a theoretical Frankenstein's Monster of a player.

In the end, he chose both Sterling and Walker's pace for his ultimate footballer, Bernardo Silva's brain, and Kevin de Bruyne's vision among other attributes.

Jesus has been enjoying some of his best-ever form so far this season for City, bagging two goals and managing five assists in nine Premier League starts.

Most of these have come from the right-wing, a departure from the central position he's typically occupied since joining the club in Pep Guardiola's first season.

His winning goal at Stamford Bridge has helped City stay in touch with Chelsea at the top of the league table.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra