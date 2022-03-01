"I Think it's Possible" - Sergio Agüero Makes Bold Prediction About Manchester City this Season

Sergio Agüero believes that Manchester City have a shot at winning an unprecedented treble at the end of the season.

Before the start of the 2021/22 season, several fans and pundits alike had discounted Manchester City’s chances of adding to their decorated trophy cabinet - mainly due to their failure in signing a striker last summer.

However, Pep Guardiola and his side have gone on to put every doubt to bed - sitting top of the Premier League table.

They also have one foot already in the Champions League quarter-finals and a last-eight place up for grabs in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

And one of the club’s biggest legends believes the unthinkable could be achieved by this Manchester City side at the end of the current campaign.

On his latest Twitch stream, Sergio Aguero has tipped Manchester City as strong contenders to win the treble.

“I think Manchester City is in a great position to win the Premier League again, and they have a good shot at the FA Cup and the Champions League, too.

"It will be competitive, but I think it's possible to win the treble. Winning the treble would be a great achievement," the Argentine said.

Agüero continued, "They have a team and a manager who can do that this season. At Manchester City, we wanted to win everything, every game, and every cup, and that will always be the case at the club now."

With Manchester United’s 1998/99 squad’s status as the only treble winners in the history of English football, Pep Guardiola’s side could well usurp that team as the country’s greatest ever side if they reign on all three fronts this season.

Sergio Agüero is the ideal voice in making such a bold statement, considering he is well aware of the unrelenting pursuit for glory at Manchester City.

