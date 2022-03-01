Skip to main content

"I Think it's Possible" - Sergio Agüero Makes Bold Prediction About Manchester City this Season

Sergio Agüero believes that Manchester City have a shot at winning an unprecedented treble at the end of the season.

Before the start of the 2021/22 season, several fans and pundits alike had discounted Manchester City’s chances of adding to their decorated trophy cabinet - mainly due to their failure in signing a striker last summer.

However, Pep Guardiola and his side have gone on to put every doubt to bed - sitting top of the Premier League table.

They also have one foot already in the Champions League quarter-finals and a last-eight place up for grabs in the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

And one of the club’s biggest legends believes the unthinkable could be achieved by this Manchester City side at the end of the current campaign.

On his latest Twitch stream, Sergio Aguero has tipped Manchester City as strong contenders to win the treble.

Read More

imago1008679919h

Sergio Agüero thrown in the air by his teammates

imago1008679897h

Sergio Agüero with the Premier League trophy

I think Manchester City is in a great position to win the Premier League again, and they have a good shot at the FA Cup and the Champions League, too. 

"It will be competitive, but I think it's possible to win the treble. Winning the treble would be a great achievement," the Argentine said.

Agüero continued, "They have a team and a manager who can do that this season. At Manchester City, we wanted to win everything, every game, and every cup, and that will always be the case at the club now."

With Manchester United’s 1998/99 squad’s status as the only treble winners in the history of English football, Pep Guardiola’s side could well usurp that team as the country’s greatest ever side if they reign on all three fronts this season.

Sergio Agüero is the ideal voice in making such a bold statement, considering he is well aware of the unrelenting pursuit for glory at Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1002918831h
News

"I Think it's Possible" - Sergio Agüero Makes Bold Prediction About Manchester City this Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 minute ago
imago1009857861h
News

"You Know My Opinion!" - Pep Guardiola Showers Praise on Fernandinho Amid Uncertainty Over Future

By Adam Booker
24 minutes ago
imago1008323536h
News

"A Decision Will Be Made at the End of the Season." - Pep Guardiola Drops Major Hint on the Future of Manchester City Midfielder

By Adam Booker
1 hour ago
imago1002035646h
News

"Results Dictate Our Future" - Pep Guardiola Reflects on the Sacking of Marcelo Bielsa

By Harry Winters
2 hours ago
imago1010177703h
News

Everton Receive Apology from Premier League Referees Chief Following Manchester City Decision

By
Louis Writtle and
Freddie Pye
2 hours ago
JG vs Fulham Cover
News

"I Would Tell Him..." - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Verdict on Jack Grealish's Manchester City Performances

By Adam Booker
4 hours ago
imago1008511640h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Zack Steffen and Oleksandr Zinchenko Ahead of Peterborough United vs Manchester City (Emirates FA Cup)

By Harry Winters
5 hours ago
imago0049672261h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan Approaching Major Landmarks - Peterborough United vs Manchester City Stat Preview (FA Cup)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
5 hours ago