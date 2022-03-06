“I Think the Club Definitely Needs a Striker” - Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City's Summer Transfer Plans

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he feels that Manchester City need to sign a striker in the upcoming transfer window, after missing out on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane last summer.

Manchester City, who opted not to renew the contract of all-time top goalscorer Sergio Agüero last summer, reportedly made four attempts to sign Spurs and England captain Harry Kane during the summer transfer window.

The Blues are rumoured to have recently cooled their interest in Kane ahead of this summer, and look set to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for the signature of Erling Haaland.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge Haaland made 47 appearances for Manchester City between 2000 and 2002, is widely reported to have a €75 million release clause in his contract, which becomes active this summer.

Manchester City missed out on Harry Kane this summer
Erling Haaland is seen as Manchester City's number one target

The 21-year-old has scored 23 goals in 20 appearances for Borussia Dortmund already this season, and according to Fabrizio Romano, is one of three strikers the current Premier League Champions could try to sign this summer.

In January, City secured the signing of highly-rated River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, and the Argentine could move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, speaking ahead of the Manchester Derby on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola revealed that the Blues "definitely" need a striker, and suggested that City will be in the market for a centre-forward this summer.

“I think the club definitely needs a striker,” Guardiola admitted during his press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Catalan went on to say, “We need a striker and I think the club is going to try. If it happens, it happens, but if it doesn’t, we’ll wait.”

Gabriel Jesus' positional change leaves City with no recognised strikers

Despite having no recognised striker in the first-team squad, City are currently top of the Premier League table and have scored 103 goals in 40 matches already this season - scoring five or more goals on eight occasions.

Although, Guardiola still feels that City need to sign a forward.

“Man City tried [to buy a striker], but sometimes it’s not possible. We're not going to buy one if they’re not going to give us something special.

"I am a guy who is comfortable when we have 14,15,16 players and after five or six in the academy," said the Catalan boss.

“I love to work with that when everyone’s involved. It’s difficult for me to be a manager with 18, 19, 20 top-class players with every weekend nine or ten on the bench. It’s impossible to handle it for a long, long time."

