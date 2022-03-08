Skip to main content

"I Think the Club is Doing Everything Possible" - Ederson Hints at Potential Contract Extension For Manchester City Star

Ederson has hinted that Manchester City are working to extend the contract of club captain Fernandhino, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Fernandinho, who is currently enjoying his ninth campaign with the Blues, signed a one-year contract extension in June - keeping him at the club until the end of the current campaign. 

The Brazilian has won 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles since his move £34 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk, and was named club captain following the departure of David Silva. 

Fernandinho has made 11 starts for City so far this season, but the veteran midfielder has been consistently praised for the role he plays within the squad - most notably last season, following a draw against West Brom. 

imago1009785504h

Pep Guardiola and Fernandinho

Ferna x Foden

Fernandinho celebrates with Phil Foden

The 36-year-old had made his 371 appearances since 2013, and according to fellow Brazilian and City teammate Ederson, the club are currently looking to keep Fernandinho at the Etihad beyond the end of the season.  

"I don't know what his intentions are but I think the club is doing everything possible for him to remain here because they know how important he is," Ederson revealed on Tuesday. 

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16, the 'keeper also provided insight into the role played by the 36-year-old within the first-team squad. 

"He guides and advises experienced players. During a game when the team is winning some players may be relaxed and that's what he talks about a lot - you have to be focused and always looking for another goal. 

Ederson concluded, "That's why he has this role of leadership in this team."

imago1010451675h
