City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"I think this is a place where we can stay for a long time" - Midfield star discusses his Man City career

Nathan Allen

Kevin de Bruyne has spoken about Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and David Silva in an exclusive in-depth interview with Sky Sports.

De Bruyne has had an outstanding season with the Blues, and is chasing down Thierry Henry's record of 20 Premier League assists in one campaign. He's also in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award as the season resumes.

"I think the goal is always to win. You start by winning a game and you just go on and see where you can reach. At a team like City, your goal is to win everything", said the Belgian.

"We know it's difficult, the competition is really hard... the level you need to reach as an individual/team is very high. Sometimes it gets taken for granted if you win a lot, but this team has managed pretty good with the amount of trophies we've won lately. We still have a lot we can win."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When the conversation turned to his teammate and captain David Silva, De Bruyne shone a light on his relationship with the Spaniard.

"The best player that I have played with at City is David Silva - everything that he's got, also the person that he is. When I came here, he was the person I had to fight with for a spot, but we found a spot for each other.

The way that we work together goes really well and we compliment each other. The way football is played and how I look at football, he's the best I've played with here." 

He was equally enthusiastic about manager Pep Guardiola, who reportedly recommended that the club signed De Bruyne long before he took over at the Etihad in 2016.

"I've found a coach who has the same philosophy that I have in my mind. I don't have a lot of conversations with Pep in regards to playing - he gives me a lot of freedom, he understands that whatever he asks, I will do it.

I don't pose questions - if something is going on I will tell it, I'm sometimes to honest. People appreciate it, they know I will fight more than other players, even with the qualities I have - I need to show. We're on the same wavelength."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

De Bruyne also talked about the situation that led to his signing for Manchester City five years ago, saying: "The main teams [interested] were City, Bayern and PSG. In the beginning it was, 'I don't know what to do'. Should I stay at Wolfsburg, go to England, know my situation when I left. PSG is massive but the league isn't attractive. 

You weigh up [a lot of things]. It was close at times but in the end I was most interested in City. The whole summer was, 'you're gonna go in two days', then I had to stay another two weeks. My agent lived for 3/4 weeks at my house." 

Finally, City's midfield maestro spoke of his feelings about signing for the club in retrospect, and they were just what City fans love to hear.

"Just happiness. I told my wife, 'I think this is now a place where we can stay for a long time.' When I came here, it gave me peace: I found a nice house, built my family, and I've been here five years - a long time."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Two)

A big new signing, two pre-season tours and three massive games. It's time to get our show as managers of Manchester City FC on the road in part two of our new Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'turn their attention' to Bundesliga winger after star man's departure

Manchester City have 'turned their attention' to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, after Pep Guardiola confirmed Leroy Sané is to leave the club.

harryasiddall

“I could play in the Süper Lig in four or five years" - Man City star admits he could leave the club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he could 'play in the Süper Lig in four or five years', in a recent interview.

harryasiddall

Man City to offer star forward a new contract amid interest from Italy

Manchester City are set to offer Gabriel Jesus a new and improved contract this summer, amid interest from Italy.

Alex Farrell

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Andre Marriner is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, as Manchester City take on Burnley in the Clarets' first fixture of Project Restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to complete signing of Bulgarian youngster – CFG loan to follow

Manchester City are expected to seal the transfer of PFC Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev in the coming days, according to Sport Witness.

Alex Farrell

Bayern Munich risk antagonising Man City in latest development on star player

Bayern Munich are trying to drive Leroy Sane's price down to as little as €40m, report SportBild.

markgough96

by

Alphie Izzett

"Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sané is on the bench." - Liverpool boss jokes about Man City's firepower

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was stunned with the firepower the fully-fit Manchester City squad displayed on Wednesday night.

harryasiddall

Date for launch of Man City 2020/21 home shirt announced

The release date for Manchester City's 2020/21 home shirt is supposed to be the month, but is more likely to be pushed back to July, according to FootyHeadlines.

harryasiddall

"If an agreement can't be found, he will leave" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Burnley)

All the key talking points as Pep Guardiola faced the media before Monday's clash against Burnley...

harryasiddall