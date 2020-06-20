"I think this is a place where we can stay for a long time" - Midfield star discusses his Man City career

Kevin de Bruyne has spoken about Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and David Silva in an exclusive in-depth interview with Sky Sports.

De Bruyne has had an outstanding season with the Blues, and is chasing down Thierry Henry's record of 20 Premier League assists in one campaign. He's also in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award as the season resumes.

"I think the goal is always to win. You start by winning a game and you just go on and see where you can reach. At a team like City, your goal is to win everything", said the Belgian.

"We know it's difficult, the competition is really hard... the level you need to reach as an individual/team is very high. Sometimes it gets taken for granted if you win a lot, but this team has managed pretty good with the amount of trophies we've won lately. We still have a lot we can win."

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When the conversation turned to his teammate and captain David Silva, De Bruyne shone a light on his relationship with the Spaniard.

"The best player that I have played with at City is David Silva - everything that he's got, also the person that he is. When I came here, he was the person I had to fight with for a spot, but we found a spot for each other.

The way that we work together goes really well and we compliment each other. The way football is played and how I look at football, he's the best I've played with here."



He was equally enthusiastic about manager Pep Guardiola, who reportedly recommended that the club signed De Bruyne long before he took over at the Etihad in 2016.

"I've found a coach who has the same philosophy that I have in my mind. I don't have a lot of conversations with Pep in regards to playing - he gives me a lot of freedom, he understands that whatever he asks, I will do it.

I don't pose questions - if something is going on I will tell it, I'm sometimes to honest. People appreciate it, they know I will fight more than other players, even with the qualities I have - I need to show. We're on the same wavelength."

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

De Bruyne also talked about the situation that led to his signing for Manchester City five years ago, saying: "The main teams [interested] were City, Bayern and PSG. In the beginning it was, 'I don't know what to do'. Should I stay at Wolfsburg, go to England, know my situation when I left. PSG is massive but the league isn't attractive.

You weigh up [a lot of things]. It was close at times but in the end I was most interested in City. The whole summer was, 'you're gonna go in two days', then I had to stay another two weeks. My agent lived for 3/4 weeks at my house."

Finally, City's midfield maestro spoke of his feelings about signing for the club in retrospect, and they were just what City fans love to hear.



"Just happiness. I told my wife, 'I think this is now a place where we can stay for a long time.' When I came here, it gave me peace: I found a nice house, built my family, and I've been here five years - a long time."

