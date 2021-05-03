"I think we are going to do an incredible game and win the final!" - Pep Guardiola is full of confidence ahead of PSG clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hoping his team can learn from previous exits as he looks to guide them to their first ever Champions League final on Tuesday night.

No matter what happens this week, the Blues have finally overcome their quarter-final hoodoo this season.

However, with a 2-1 first-leg lead gained in the French capital last week, Pep Guardiola hopes his Manchester City side can learn from previous disappointments and take control of the tie.

"I don't know if it works in this competition in these moments, this experience. I like to think we learn about the defeats, how we react is always a mystery."

The boss continued, "The nice bit of our lives is this sport is unpredictable, when you give something unpredictable, after they surprise you in a good way, it was disappointing but life always gives you a new challenge."

Previous exits to AS Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon under Pep Guardiola have normally come in dramatic circumstances. These experiences the Catalan feels can either help or hinder his side.

"The nice thing is the disappointments we have in last two seasons in the quarter-finals the way we went out is being here again. That's why I'd love to say I'll learn from that but we might play a bad game tomorrow and we are out."

The boss continued on Monday stating, "At the same time I think we are going to do an incredible game and win the final, this is my feeling. I think the other ones are better, all the times we went out I congratulate the opponent and try again. We don't want to miss this opportunity. I have a feeling we will do well."

Pep Guardiola also feels like Tuesday night's semi-final second-leg could be harder than being in the Champions League final itself.

"From my experience, the semis are always difficult. You play with the result of the first leg, you forget what you have to do which is win the game. Always has been like this, final is completely different. It's not easier or more different but completely different to the second leg."

