"I Think We Do Better Year By Year" - Kevin De Bruyne Makes Encouraging Man City Admission Following Chelsea Win

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has discussed the importance of his side's crucial win against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, stating that the league leaders are in a 'significant' moment in pursuit of the league title.

Scoring his fifth Premier League goal in eight matches against Chelsea, Kevin De Bruyne proved to be the difference maker with an absolute belter of a strike in Manchester City's latest win at the Etihad Stadium that took them 13 points clear of the west London side in the league table.

As the Sky Blues extended their winning run in the Premier League to 12 games against, the Belgium international's individual brilliance was key in the Manchester City's crucial victory over a well-drilled Chelsea side.

“It is a significant moment and it keeps our run going,” said the 30-year-old on his side’s victory on Saturday, as quoted by the club's official website.

On the importance of the win, De Bruyne added: “In big games, it is important to get as many points as possible. We have done that very well this year, so we just need to keep going, work hard and try to win the games."

The Sky Blues’ skipper on the day also touched on why he was proud of his side's display against a resolute Chelsea side, who got the better of Pep Guardiola and co thrice in quick succession towards the end of the previous campaign.

“Sometimes, it is (difficult), but I think we do better year by year," said De Bruyne about City’s patient approach.

“I think the second-half (against Chelsea) was a little too open sometimes and then it makes it really difficult to control the game. But we didn’t give too much away, maybe a little bit at the beginning, but the team did very well in that aspect.”

De Bruyne’s comments ring true as Manchester City can add their 1-0 win over the European champions to a host of victories against the top dogs of the Premier League this season - a key sign of potential champions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra