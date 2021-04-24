"I thought my agent was joking!"- Man City goalkeeper opens up on move to Premier League and working under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has revealed just how special it is to be learning under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has revealed just how special it is to be learning under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The American international keeper signed for Manchester City in 2019, and then spent the subsequent season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany.

He has since returned to back up Manchester City's number one choice Ederson, and has featured in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven more than he may have anticipated in his debut season in England - including throughout an FA Cup run that lasted all the way until the semi-final stage.

In an exclusive interview with Soccer Bible this week, the 26-year-old opened up on his first season at the Etihad Stadium, and his early realisation that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is in fact a mortal man.

"At first it was kind of intense, because of the stage and the pedestal we put him on, but he’s a good guy - very passionate about his players and the sport. He’s a relentless winner. A perfectionist. Always thinking about tactics," Steffen said.

He continued, "We all know him as one of the greatest coaches of all time, but at the same time, he’s a human. He has a heart, he cares, he wants better in the battle against racism, against pollution, and us killing the earth."

Very few players have made the jump from Major League Soccer straight to one of the elite European clubs, and Zack Steffen was quick to point out just how surreal that move has been for him.

"It’s definitely surreal. There have been some times where I’ve had to pinch myself and be like, wow, this is actually reality. But when I first heard that Man City were interested in me, yeah, that was surreal and I thought my agent was joking!"

He went on to say, "When I got over here and signed and checked everything out, that was insane. When I got here for pre-season, got in the Man City locker room and met everyone and saw what their daily routines are and their habits - Very surreal."

You can read the full interview with SoccerBible here.

